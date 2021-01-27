Biggio may see the bulk of his time at third base in 2021 following the signing of Marcus Semien on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Biggio appeared in 10 of the last 13 games at third base in 2020, but he spent most of the past two seasons working at the keystone. Semien has primarily played at shortstop in his career but will now shift to second base, with Bo Bichette remaining at shortstop for Toronto. Biggio also saw some time at all three outfield spots last season, so he could fill a utility role if the team wants to give Vladimir Guerrero another look at the hot corner. Regardless of where he plays in the field, Biggio should see plenty of at-bats for the Blue Jays with a .798 OPS through his first 159 big-league games.