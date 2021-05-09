Biggio went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored Saturday in Toronto's 8-4 win over the Astros.

Biggio homered off Cristian Javier in the second inning for his third long ball of the season. The 26-year-old has been inconsistent at the plate this year, but he's had his hottest stretch over the last six games, reaching base safely 10 times. He appears to be more patient at the plate, drawing two walks Saturday and not striking out in his last 16 plate appearances, lowering his strikeout rate to 29.7%.