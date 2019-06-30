Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Crushes first grand slam

Biggio went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Biggio delivered out of the cleanup spot for the Blue Jays in the fifth inning with his first career grand slam. The 24-year-old is showing well in his first taste of the majors with a .240/.373/.469 slash line and six home runs through 30 games.