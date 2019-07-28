Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Crushes seventh homer

Biggio went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two walks in Saturday's 10-9 win over the Rays.

Biggio cut the Tampa Bay to 6-2 in the second inning with 429-foot shot to right-center off Andrew Kittredge. This was the 24-year-old's first homer since June 29, and he had been just 10-for-63 in July. He now has a .205/.345/.367 slash line and seven home runs through 166 at-bats.