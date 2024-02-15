Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Biggio has left shoulder tendinitis, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Biggio's shoulder has kept him from facing live pitching so far this spring, but it's possible the Jays are simply erring on the side of caution in order to prevent Biggio's shoulder from getting any worse. Schneider also noted Thursday that Biggio is expected to be in the mix for reps at second and third base -- a good indication that Biggio will be ready for when Grapefruit League play begins later this spring.