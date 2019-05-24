Manager Charlie Montoyo said Biggio will start at second base in his major-league debut Friday against the Padres, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Biggio is being called up from Triple-A Buffalo after posting a .307/.445/.504 slash line through 42 games in his first season at Triple-A. The 24-year-old has seen action everywhere in the field besides catcher and center field over the last two seasons, but his first taste of the big leagues will come at the keystone.