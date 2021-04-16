Biggio exited Thursday's game with pain in his right hand.
Biggio was hit on the hand by a line drive in the third inning, the cause of the injury according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca. It's possible that play aggravated a finger injury that he dealt with late in spring training, though he is undergoing further evaluation Thursday night, which should provide more clarity. Joe Panik filled in at third base in Biggio's absence and would likely see an uptick in playing time if Biggio remained sidelined.