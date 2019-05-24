Biggio will be called up for his major-league debut Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Biggio is set to be the second son of a Hall of Famer (following Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) to debut in Toronto within a month. He's gotten off to an excellent start for Triple-A Buffalo this year, posting a .306/.440/.507 line in 41 games with more walks (32) than strikeouts (28). Biggio has played everywhere except center field and catcher in the last two seasons, so the Blue Jays will have plenty of places to fit him into the lineup.