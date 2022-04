General manager Ross Atkins said Monday that Biggio is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and will likely be placed on the injured list, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Biggio is still undergoing testing for COVID-19, but he'll likely isolate from the team as a precautionary measure while he awaits his results. If he's ultimately placed on the COVID-19 IL, the 27-year-old will be eligible to rejoin the club as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols.