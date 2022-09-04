Biggio will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.
The utility man will make his third start in four games, this time filling in at the keystone for Santiago Espinal (hand) after making his previous two starts at first base. Espinal is considered day-to-day with the hand injury, so if he's available to return at some point during the Blue Jays' upcoming series with the Orioles that begins Monday, Biggio will likely see his playing time take a hit.
