Biggio went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the Orioles.

It's been a sluggish first half for the 26-year-old, but Biggio is now healthy and seems to be getting comfortable at the plate. Over his last nine games, he's slashing .300/.343/.433 with eight RBI, although he hasn't homered since June 16.