Biggio is getting his first big-league start at third base while leading off Sunday against the Mets.
He has played all three outfield spots this season in addition to second base and now third base. Travis Shaw is taking a seat in this one, and it's possible Biggio will get some more starts at third with Jonathan Villar starting at second base going forward.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Not starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: On base three times in win•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Knocks in pair•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Notches two more hits•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: On-base streak at 15 games•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Three hits in Friday's win•