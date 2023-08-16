Biggio will start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Biggio will get his fifth straight start Wednesday, with four coming at the keystone during that stretch. He's earned the extra playing time by providing an .847 OPS through his first nine games in August, and Biggio could have an extended leash in a near-everyday role in the Toronto infield with Whit Merrifield having moved to the outfield to help cover for the injured Kevin Kiermaier (elbow).