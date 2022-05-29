Biggio will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Angels.

He'll make his fourth consecutive start at his third different position, this time filling in at first base while Vladimir Guerrero contends with a sore wrist. Biggio, who has gone 2-for-8 with a double, a walk, an RBI, a run and a stolen base in his first three starts following his call-up from Triple-A Buffalo, will likely move into a utility role if Guerrero's wrist issue proves to be a short-term concern.