Biggio agreed to a one-year, $4.21 million deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 28-year-old utility man has been a pretty steady producer for Toronto, save for a down 2021 season where he was worth -0.2 fWAR. Biggio is eligible at second base, outfield and first base, which is the most appealing aspect of his fantasy profile. He slashed .235/.340/.370 with nine homers and five steals in 338 plate appearances last season.