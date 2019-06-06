Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Gets breather

Biggio is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees.

Biggio will take a seat on the bench for Thursday's series finale after starting the past five games and going 3-for-14 (.214) with a pair of stolen bases and a 6:5 BB:K during that stretch. Eric Sogard is starting at the keystone and batting leadoff in this one.

