The Blue Jays announced Saturday that Biggio will be one of their 15 non-roster invitees to big-league spring training, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

Biggio noticed a major boost up in prospect lists in 2018 after a huge season at Double-A New Hampshire. He mashed 55 extra-base hits, stole 20 bases and walked in an astounding 18.2 percent of his plate appearances, with his 100 free passes pacing the Eastern League. The 23-year-old will presumably open the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Buffalo, where he'll look to continue his offensive excellence and showcase some defensive versatility. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith, Biggio has been taking reps in the outfield with the hope of accelerating his arrival to the big leagues. A natural second baseman, Biggio also drew 34 starts at third base and 22 at first base at Double-A last season.