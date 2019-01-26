Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Gets spring training invite
The Blue Jays announced Saturday that Biggio will be one of their 15 non-roster invitees to big-league spring training, John Lott of The Athletic reports.
Biggio noticed a major boost up in prospect lists in 2018 after a huge season at Double-A New Hampshire. He mashed 55 extra-base hits, stole 20 bases and walked in an astounding 18.2 percent of his plate appearances, with his 100 free passes pacing the Eastern League. The 23-year-old will presumably open the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Buffalo, where he'll look to continue his offensive excellence and showcase some defensive versatility. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith, Biggio has been taking reps in the outfield with the hope of accelerating his arrival to the big leagues. A natural second baseman, Biggio also drew 34 starts at third base and 22 at first base at Double-A last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....