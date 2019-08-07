Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Getting day off

Biggio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Biggio will cede second-base duties to Freddy Galvis after starting each of the past three games, during which he contributed a pair of home runs and a stolen base. Even though he's logged just 247 plate appearances with Toronto thus far, Biggio has provided plenty of categorical juice, as he's rapidly closing in on reaching double figures in both home runs (10) and steals (nine). His discerning eye at the plate (16.7 percent walk rate) should continue to afford Biggio plenty of running opportunities and help keep his fantasy value afloat amid dry spells in the power department.