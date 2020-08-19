Biggio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

The Blue Jays are wrapping up their series in Baltimore with a day game after a night game and a lefty (Tommy Milone) is on the mound for the Orioles, so Toronto skipper Charlie Montoyo decided it was a good time to give the lefty-hitting Biggio his first day off of the season. Brandon Drury will cover the keystone in place of Biggio, who is slashing .228/.344/.481 with six home runs and three steals through 93 plate appearances.