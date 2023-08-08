Biggio went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 3-1 win against the Guardians on Monday.

In a contest that featured little offense, Biggio provided the biggest hit with a two-run shot in the eighth inning that broke a scoreless tie. The long ball snapped a 20-game homerless streak for Biggio that dated back to June 25. It's been a mostly forgettable campaign for the 28-year-old, as he's slashing a quiet .213/.295/.396 with eight homers, 22 RBI, 29 runs and three stolen bases over 183 plate appearances.