Biggio is starting at second base and batting ninth in Thursday's opener in Tampa Bay.
Biggio is likely to see the bulk of the at-bats at the keystone against right-handers, much to the chagrin of Davis Schneider's fantasy managers. He will also be an option at third base some days.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Swinging hot bat•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Making Grapefruit League debut•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Hits in simulated game•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Progressing well•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Completes batting practice•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Dealing with shoulder tendinitis•