Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Hitless in MLB debut
Biggio went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Padres.
Getting the start at second base and batting eighth, Biggio struggled in his big-league debut. The Jays have nothing to lose by giving the 24-year-old a long leash, and Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s turnaround after some early struggles should encourage the club to be patient with Biggio as well. Expect the rookie to see most of his playing time at the keystone, although he could spend time in the outfield corners on occasion as well.
