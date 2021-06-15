Biggio is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Biggio started four games in a row after returning from a neck injury Friday. He'll sit against southpaw Jordan Montgomery on Tuesday, with Santiago Espinal getting a start at third base.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Hits fifth homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Records three hits in win•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Starting in return•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Activated Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Could return over weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Beginning rehab assignment•