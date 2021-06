Biggio went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two runs and a walk in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Red Sox.

Biggio has recorded hits in each of his three games since he returned from the injured list, and he's blasted four extra-base hits across the last two games. The 26-year-old is now slashing .230/.337/.388 with five home runs, 17 runs and 13 RBI this season.