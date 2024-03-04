Biggio (shoulder) hit in a simulated game Sunday and has been going through full defensive drills, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Biggio has been slow-played this spring after reporting to camp with some tendinitis in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He's progressed well, though, and while it's unclear when he might play in a Grapefruit League contest, it doesn't appear to be far off.
