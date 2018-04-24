Biggio homered in his third straight game Monday for Double-A New Hampshire and is now hitting .313/.414/.708 with four home runs and two steals in 48 at-bats.

The son of Craig Biggio often gets overshadowed by his teammates, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who are also sons of former big-league mashers. However, it has been the old man for the Fisher Cats (relatively) who has been turning heads of late. He lacks the type of upside and track record that Guerrero and Bichette boast, but is a legitimate prospect in his own right.