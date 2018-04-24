Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Homers in third straight game
Biggio homered in his third straight game Monday for Double-A New Hampshire and is now hitting .313/.414/.708 with four home runs and two steals in 48 at-bats.
The son of Craig Biggio often gets overshadowed by his teammates, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who are also sons of former big-league mashers. However, it has been the old man for the Fisher Cats (relatively) who has been turning heads of late. He lacks the type of upside and track record that Guerrero and Bichette boast, but is a legitimate prospect in his own right.
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...