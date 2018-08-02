Biggio went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI for Double-A New Hampshire in its 14-3 victory Wednesday over Richmond.

It's the first multi-homer game as a professional for Biggio, whose 23 long balls tie Akron's Bradley Bradley for tops in the Eastern League. Biggio is also pacing the circuit with a .397 on-base percentage following the graduation of teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Triple-A Syracuse, with a whopping 19.3 percent walk rate buoying the second baseman in that category. It likely won't be long until Biggio joins Guerrero at Syracuse in search of a stiffer challenge.