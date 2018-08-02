Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Homers twice at Double-A
Biggio went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI for Double-A New Hampshire in its 14-3 victory Wednesday over Richmond.
It's the first multi-homer game as a professional for Biggio, whose 23 long balls tie Akron's Bradley Bradley for tops in the Eastern League. Biggio is also pacing the circuit with a .397 on-base percentage following the graduation of teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Triple-A Syracuse, with a whopping 19.3 percent walk rate buoying the second baseman in that category. It likely won't be long until Biggio joins Guerrero at Syracuse in search of a stiffer challenge.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...