Blue Jays manager John Schneider on Thursday mentioned Biggio, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Santiago Espinal when asked about the team's options at second and third base, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Notably absent was Davis Schneider, who the skipper said would focus on playing left field in addition to second base. Biggio did see most of the action at second base for Toronto down the stretch last season and started both games in the club's Wild Card Series loss to the Twins. The 28-year-old could be the favorite to handle the keystone against right-handed pitching, at least initially.