Biggio went 2-for-4 with two hits and two RBI on Saturday against Baltimore.

Biggio came to bat with runners on second and third in the fourth inning and delivered with a two-run single. He's logged at least one hit in 13 of his last 16 games, driving in 10 and scoring 17 runs in that span. Overall, he's maintained a .274/.397/.487 line across 142 plate appearances.