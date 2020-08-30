Biggio went 2-for-4 with two hits and two RBI on Saturday against Baltimore.
Biggio came to bat with runners on second and third in the fourth inning and delivered with a two-run single. He's logged at least one hit in 13 of his last 16 games, driving in 10 and scoring 17 runs in that span. Overall, he's maintained a .274/.397/.487 line across 142 plate appearances.
