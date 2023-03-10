Biggio went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's split-squad game against Atlanta.
Getting the start at second base and hitting second, Biggio turned on an inside pitch from Spencer Strider in the third inning and drove it over the wall in right field. Biggio has gone 8-for-22 with a homer and a steal through eight Grapefruit League appearances, and the 27-year-old could see consistent playing time in a utility role this season for the Blue Jays. With a .213/.320/.353 slash line over the last two seasons, however, his primary fantasy value could lie in his position flex rather than his performance at the plate.
