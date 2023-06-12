Biggio went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Twins.

Getting the start at first base and hitting ninth, Biggio took Emilio Pagan deep in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a comeback from a 6-1 deficit. The 28-year-old utility player has seen his playing time tick up a bit over the last few weeks, and he's responded by batting .294 (10-for-34) with a double, three homers, a steal, seven runs and seven RBI in 39 plate appearances over his last 14 appearances.