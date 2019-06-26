Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Leading off Wednesday
Biggio will start at second base and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Yankees.
Normal table setter Eric Sogard is receiving a breather for the day game after the night game, so Biggio will settle in atop the order for the first time since June 14. Biggio owns a robust .352 on-base percentage through his first 27 games in the big leagues, but his elevated strikeout rate (28.6 percent) has played a major part in limiting his average to a pedestrian .221. The rookie has at least made some progress on that front lately, as he'll carry a four-game hitting streak into the series finale.
