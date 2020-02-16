Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Likely No. 2 hitter
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Sunday that he envisions Biggio serving as the team's No. 2 hitter this season, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The lefty-hitting Biggio could eventually move down in the order against southpaws, but he'll likely be given a full-time look out of the two hole at least to begin the season after he slashed a credible .237/.368/.373 (104 wRC+) in 145 plate appearances versus same-handed pitching in 2019. Biggio supplied 16 home runs and 14 steals in just 100 games with Toronto as a rookie and could push for a 20-20 season if he gets 600 plate appearances in 2020.
