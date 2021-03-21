Biggio has gone 6-for-25 (.240) through 12 Grapefruit League games with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three stolen bases in three attempts and a 6:4 BB:K.

The 25-year-old has been displaying the patience, extra-base power and intelligence on the basepaths that have made him such a sought-after commodity at the draft table. Biggio has played a full season's worth of games (159) in the majors over the last years, posting a .240/.368/.430 slash line with 24 homers, 76 RBI, 88 runs and 20 steals, and his production could take another step forward in 2021.