Biggio is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

The lefty-hitting Biggio will take a seat with southpaw Nestor Cortes on the hill for the Yankees, but the former has been losing work to right-handed pitching of late, too. After starting in both of Toronto's first two games, Biggio sat out Sunday against the Rangers and right-hander Spencer Howard and Monday against the Yankees and righty Jameson Taillon. Santiago Espinal will pick up his third consecutive start Tuesday and appears to have supplanted Biggio as the Blue Jays' preferred option at the keystone for the time being.