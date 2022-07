Biggio will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Biggio started both ends of Saturday's doubleheader and is now set to make his fourth consecutive start for the Blue Jays. Three of those four starts have come at second base, so Biggio would seem to have leapfrogged Santiago Espinal for primary duties at the position. Biggio is slashing .294/.442/.544 with a pair of homers since the beginning of June.