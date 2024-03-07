Biggio (shoulder) is starting at second base and batting second for the Blue Jays on Thursday versus the Tigers in his Grapefruit League debut.

Biggio has been brought along methodically this spring after coming into camp with tendinitis in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, but he's ramped things up late and is now ready to test things out in a game setting. The 28-year-old is in the mix for starts at second and/or third base for the Blue Jays this season.