Biggio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Biggio had started at second base or in right field in each of the past seven games, going 7-for-22 with five walks, five runs, three RBI and one stolen base. Despite his strong results at the plate of late, Biggio looks poised to see his opportunities take a hit moving forward as he likely moves into more of a utility role. Bo Bichette, Kevin Kiermaier, Matt Chapman and George Springer have all returned from recent injury-related absences, bringing the Toronto lineup back to full strength.