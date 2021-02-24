Manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday that Biggio will be the team's primary third baseman in 2021, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Biggio was expected to see more time at third base in 2021 after the Blue Jays acquired Marcus Semien during the offseason, and Montoyo confirmed the assumption Wednesday. However, Montoyo also said that Biggio will see some work at other positions as well, which isn't surprising given his defensive versatility. The 25-year-old appeared in 59 games during the abbreviated 2020 season, slashing .250/.375/.432 with eight home runs, 28 RBI and six stolen bases.