Biggio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Biggio has lately been filling the large side of a platoon at third base, so it's not a surprise he's sitting Wednesday with southpaw Jordan Montgomery pitching for Texas. Santiago Espinal will man the hot corner in Biggio's place and bat sixth.
