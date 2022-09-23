Biggio isn't in the lineup Friday against the Rays.
Biggio should see an uptick in playing time while Santiago Espinal (oblique) is on the injured list. However, Biggio has started against just six left-handed pitchers this year and will head to the bench with Jeffrey Springs on the mound for Tampa Bay on Friday. Whit Merrifield is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
