Biggio (hand) isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Biggio left Thursday's game after he took a line drive off his right hand, but he underwent X-rays after the contest that came back negative. Santiago Espinal will start at third base during Saturday's matinee, batting seventh.
