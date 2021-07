Biggio is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

The 26-year-old gets a day off after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, a walk and a stolen base Friday night. Biggio has hit .273 with four doubles, four walks and eight RBI in his last 10 games and is certainly trending upwards in the middle of what's been a rough, .229/.335/.376 season. Santiago Espinal will start at third base and bat eighth Saturday.