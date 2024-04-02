Share Video

Biggio isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday against the Astros.

The lefty-hitting Biggio will step out of the lineup Tuesday with southpaw Framber Valdez starting on the mound for Houston. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will slide over to second base while Biggio rests, allowing Ernie Clement to start at third and bat seventh.

