Biggio isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday against the Astros.
The lefty-hitting Biggio will step out of the lineup Tuesday with southpaw Framber Valdez starting on the mound for Houston. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will slide over to second base while Biggio rests, allowing Ernie Clement to start at third and bat seventh.
