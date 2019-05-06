Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: OBP machine at Triple-A
Biggio went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
It's his first multi-hit effort since April 24. While Biggio's .341/.478/.591 slash line on the year is still eye-popping -- he leads the International League in OBP -- the Jays' No. 5 fantasy prospect is only hitting .233 (7-for-30) over his last 10 games, albeit with three homers, two steals and 10 walks. Even though he's not on the 40-man roster yet, a 2019 big-league debut is still on the table if the 24-year-old continues to dominate the top level of the minors.
