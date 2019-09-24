Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: On-base machine in win

Biggio went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, three walks and an additional run Monday in the Blue Jays' 11-10 win over the Orioles in 15 innings.

The rookie extended his hitting streak to a career-best seven games, lifting his season average from .221 to .237 during that stretch. Biggio's 28.4 percent strikeout rate will make it difficult for him to uphold a useful batting average, but his blend of power and speed and willingness to work pitch counts and take walks make him an ideal fit near the top of the Toronto lineup.