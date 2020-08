Biggio went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

It's almost impossible to keep the 25-year-old off the basepaths right now. Biggio has reached base in 15 straight games, hitting .353 (18-for-51) while also drawing 15 walks and getting hit by a pitch twice, and the torrid stretch has pushed his slash line on the season to .272/.402/.522.