Biggio went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Biggio had gone just 0-for-7 with a run, a walk and a strikeout across his last two games, and he got a day off Saturday as a result. However, he broke out of his slump in his return to the lineup and provided some insurance in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run double. In his 15 games since he returned from the injured list, the 26-year-old has hit .292 with three home runs, four doubles, seven runs and six RBI.