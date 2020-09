Biggio went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double and two runs scored in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old continues to thrive atop the order for the Jays. Since the beginning of August, Biggio is slashing .269/.402/.463 through 29 games with four homers, three steals, 15 RBI and 24 runs.