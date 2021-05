Biggio is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Biggio had two hits and a stolen base Saturday, his second multi-hit game in his last three, but he still sits with an underwhelming .214/.336/.339 slash line for the season. This should be considered a day off until there's indication otherwise. Santiago Espinal will get the nod at third base and bat eighth against right-hander Chase Anderson.